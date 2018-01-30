Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Teakettle Junction in Death Valley

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning 12 miles from Teakettle Junction in Death Valley National Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:39 a.m. PST at a depth of 0 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 89 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., and 93 miles from Pahrump, Nev.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
