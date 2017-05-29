Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Frazier Park, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Monday evening three miles from Frazier Park, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:14 p.m. at a depth of 1.9 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was five miles from Lebec, Calif., six miles from Grapevine, Calif., 34 miles from Bakersfield and 69 miles from Los Angeles Civic Center.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

