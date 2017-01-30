Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Ridgemark, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Monday evening three miles from Ridgemark, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:35 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 5.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was six miles from Hollister, Calif., 16 miles from Prunedale, Calif., and 17 miles from Salinas, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

