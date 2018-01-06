Earthquake: 3.7 quake strikes near Santa Barbara

A shallow magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon in the Santa Barbara area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:31 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.2 mile.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was nine miles from Isla Vista, 11 miles from Goleta and 18 miles from Santa Barbara.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

