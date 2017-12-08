Earthquake: 3.7 quake strikes near South Landing, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Friday morning five miles from South Landing, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:06 a.m. PST at a depth of 1.9 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 69 miles from Clovis, 71 miles from Sanger, and 74 miles from Reedley.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

