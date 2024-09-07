Two earthquakes, centered in Ontario, rattle Southern California

The earthquakes, with epicenters in Ontario, occurred within about a half hour of each other.

A pair of modest earthquakes rattled Southern California on Saturday morning, with epicenters in Ontario.

The earthquakes, of magnitudes 3.5 and 3.9, occurred within about a half hour of each other. Shaking was felt as far away as the city of Los Angeles, Orange County and northern San Diego County, according to crowdsourcing reports sent to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Light” shaking, as defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale, was felt close to the epicenter, which included Ontario International Airport, the USGS said. Light shaking is enough to disturb windows and dishes and can rock standing cars noticeably.

Advertisement

“Weak” shaking may have been felt as far away as Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Valley, Long Beach, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino.

The first earthquake struck near Archibald Avenue and Brookside Street at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, and was followed by the larger earthquake about three-fifths of a mile to the northeast, with an epicenter at the 60 Freeway and South Oak Hill Drive.

The Ontario Police Department said there were no immediate reports of damage.

In Rowland Heights, a resident felt his desk shake hard for a few seconds. The shaking was so jarring he initially thought someone might have crashed into the house.