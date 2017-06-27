Earthquake: 3.9 quake strikes near Truckee, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning 11 miles from Truckee, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:09 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of -0.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 15 miles from Loyalton, Calif., 20 miles from Verdi-Mogul, NV, 28 miles from Reno, NV and 88 miles from Sacramento, Calif.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

