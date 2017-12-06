Earthquake: 4.2 quake strikes in San Diego County

A shallow magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon three miles from Scissors Crossing, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:33 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 5.6 miles.

The quake was felt over a wide area of San Diego County but there were no reports on injuries or damage.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 20 miles from San Diego Country Estates, Calif., 23 miles from Ramona, Calif., 27 miles from Alpine, Calif. and 69 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.