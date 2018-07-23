Ref Rodriguez pleads guilty to conspiracy and resigns from L.A. school board

Dogged by accusations of political money laundering, Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of conspiracy and resigned from office as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
In the deal, Rodriguez, 47, who had no previous criminal record, will avoid jail time. Instead, he will get three years’ probation and 60 days of community service. His resignation was effective immediately.
In addition to pleading guilty to the felony count of conspiracy, Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of assumed-name contribution.
Rodriguez had faced three felony charges and 25 misdemeanor counts and could have received several years in prison if convicted.
The deal ends a strange and stormy saga for Rodriguez, a widely admired educator who became the first charter school executive elected to the governing board of the nation’s second-largest school system.
Just over a year ago, Rodriguez was selected school board president by a narrow 4-to-3 margin, which included Rodriguez’s vote on the seven-member Board of Education. He became board president as a result of a first-ever majority elected with substantial financial support from charter school backers.
Charter schools are independently operated and compete with L.A. Unified for students — and for the government funds that follow them. Los Angeles has more charters and more charter students — about 18% of district enrollment — than any other school system.
Many charter enthusiasts had long believed that the district treated their schools unfairly in terms of sharing campuses and other resources. They saw the rise of Rodriguez as the herald of a new day.
But the campaign finance problems surfaced within months of his becoming board president. Rodriguez had known about the investigation for as long as two years but had kept the matter secret from his board colleagues, according to other school board members.
To settle the charges against him, Rodriguez had to make two deals. Besides the court plea, Rodriguez also had to resolve an enforcement action by the city’s Ethics Commission, which oversees local elections.
Rodriguez and his co-defendant, Elizabeth Melendrez, must pay a joint $100,000 to the ethics body.
In an ethics filing posted Friday afternoon, Rodriguez admitted that he “engaged in money laundering to further his 2015 campaign for a seat on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education.”
The ethics filing describes in some detail what happened, according to investigators.
Late in 2014, Rodriguez, who was then a senior executive at a charter school organization, was putting together his first run for office.
That December, he instructed Melendrez, his cousin, to enlist contributors and later reimburse them with Rodriguez’s money. Melendrez worked under Rodriguez as an administrator in the same charter-school organization.
Rodriguez held an event at a family member’s residence later that month to announce his candidacy. During the event, he asked family and friends for support.
Afterward, Melendrez promised contributors that Rodriguez would reimburse them. From Dec. 23 through Dec. 31, Rodriguez’s family and friends, including employees under his supervision, made 25 campaign contributions ranging from $775 to $1,100. The contributors included low-wage custodians for the charter schools and totaled $24,350.
Soon after, on Jan. 15, Rodriguez attended mandatory Ethics Commission training for candidates. It included a detailed discussion of city law regarding contributions, including prohibitions on money laundering.
Rodriguez declined to come forward. Had he done so, the fallout could have derailed his campaign.
Instead, when Rodriguez filed his first campaign statement, he reported raising $51,001. Nearly half of that was the laundered contributions. In the same reporting period, school board member Bennett Kayser reported raising $13,739, and another challenger, Andrew Thomas, reported raising $10,732.
“Therefore, Rodriguez’s first public disclosure statement identified him as having received more contributions in that reporting period than any other candidate in the LAUSD District 5 race,” the Ethics Commission noted.
Rodriguez could have contributed the money openly and legally to his own campaign. It is against the law to disguise the true source of campaign donations.
The violations “were deliberate, and Rodriguez knowingly received and made use of laundered funds during the election,” the filing states. The actions reflected “an intent to conceal, deceive and mislead.”
The legal troubles for Rodriquez are not necessarily over. Sources tell The Times that the U.S. attorney’s office has looked into unrelated conflict-of-interest allegations against Rodriguez.
Those allegations arose when his former employer, Partnerships to Uplift Communities, or PUC Schools, reported that Rodriguez had a conflict of interest when he authorized more than $285,000 in payments.
The payments were made from PUC to a separate nonprofit under Rodriguez’s control and to a private business in which Rodriguez may have owned an interest.
Through his attorney, Rodriguez has denied wrongdoing regarding the alleged conflict of interest.