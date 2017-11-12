Man, woman found dead in apparent parking lot murder-suicide in El Segundo

Police found a man and a woman shot dead early Sunday in an apparent murder/suicide at a parking lot in El Segundo.

Police were called to the 300 block of Pine Avenue at 12:45 a.m. where they found a woman lying in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. The man suspected of doing the shooting was found lying alongside the woman, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics responding to the location pronounced both people dead at the scene, Alexander said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, she said.