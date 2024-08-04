Man shoots woman, himself after confrontation in another man’s home, officials say

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the slaying of a woman in Lancaster followed by a man’s apparent suicide attempt.

A man was in critical condition after allegedly fatally shooting a woman in Lancaster early Sunday, then attempting suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The pair were described only as male and female Hispanic adults. The man confronted the woman in another man’s Lancaster home, according to a statement released Sunday by the Sheriff’s Department. The suspect shot one round into the home; no one was injured.

The suspect and the woman, “who are believed to be an estranged couple,” according to the department’s statement, left the home together in the woman’s vehicle. They got into an argument and stopped the vehicle at East Avenue H and Challenger Way in Lancaster.

About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, they stepped out of the vehicle as they continued arguing. The suspect shot and killed the woman before driving away in her vehicle, leaving her body behind, the statement said.

At 2:09 a.m., the suspect drove to Palmdale, where he shot himself inside the victim’s vehicle outside the home of a member of her family, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was treated for an apparent gunshot wound at a nearby hospital. He was listed in critical condition, a sheriff’s spokesperson said Sunday evening. The spokesperson said no additional information about the incident was being released yet, including the identities of the suspect and the victim.

The Sheriff’s Department statement said homicide investigators continued to investigate the incident.

The department urged anyone with information about the incident to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.