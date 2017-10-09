Smoke from Wine Country fires billows into Bay Area, prompting air quality warnings

A smoke advisory was issued Monday for the San Francisco Bay Area as the result of massive wildfires in Napa and Sonoma counties.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued the advisory. The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services told residents to “close windows/doors and limit outdoor activities. Keep pets inside for protection.”

Multiple fires ravaged Napa and Sonoma counties on Monday, forcing widespread evacuations across wine country and burning tens of thousands of acres.

One of the fires — which burned more than 20,000 acres — had the city of Santa Rosa under siege Monday morning, with a large area north of downtown under evacuation order.

The area of Fountaingrove appeared to be particularly hard hit, with photos showing numerous homes on fire. Officials said homes were also lost in the community of Kenwood and at a mobile home park off the 101 Freeway.

While many evacuation centers were set up, some were filled to capacity due to the large number of people fleeing.