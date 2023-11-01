Advertisement
California

Smoke warning goes out to residents in two counties as Highland fire burns

Heavy wildfire smoke is seen from the air.
Smoke billows from the Highland fire Tuesday in the Aguanga area of Riverside County.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Share

As the explosive Highland fire burned thousands of acres in Riverside County, a smoke advisory was issued for area residents.

The advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District warns local residents who can see ash or smell smoke to avoid or limit outdoor activities. It is in place through Thursday morning.

The agency included a map of potential areas directly affected by the smoke, which extends north from the fire’s origins in the unincorporated area of Aguanga to the cities of Temecula, Murrieta, Wildomar and Lake Elsinore and west to San Clemente and other communities in southern Orange County.

Advertisement

The Highland fire continued to burn Wednesday after igniting shortly before 12:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Highlands Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road.

AGUANGA, CA - OCTOBER 31: Firefighting plane drops fire retardant to create a fire line as a brush fire dubbed the Highland fire, burns along Highway 371 on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 in Aguanga, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Highland fire explodes across Riverside County, destroying homes and terrifying evacuees

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect in and around Aguanga. At least 2,300 additional structures are threatened by the blaze, which is 10% contained.

Oct. 31, 2023

The fire has burned nearly 2,500 acres and destroyed several homes in the unincorporated area of Aguanga, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. About 4,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders.

In addition, the blaze has prompted hundreds of residents to evacuate and has shut down several local highways. The blaze was 10% contained as of Tuesday night, Cal Fire reported.

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentFires
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement