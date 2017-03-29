Fatal motorcycle crash expected to snarl downtown L.A. traffic

A fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday forced the closure of a freeway transition ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol, prompting a SigAlert.

The solo crash on the ramp from the westbound 10 Freeway to the 110 Freeway north was reported shortly before 5 a.m. after a motorcyclist, whose age and gender were not immediately reported, hit a guardrail and was killed. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for two hours while they investigated the crash.

