16 memorable photos to celebrate the Golden Gate Bridge turning 80

When it opened on May 23, 1937 it cost 50 cents for a car to cross. Rising 746 feet above the San Francisco Bay at its highest points, the Golden Gate Bridge is among the most beloved and iconic bridges in the world. As the bridge celebrates 80 years this week, we look back at some memorable shots from the archives and in more recent years.

(AFP / Getty Images)

Oct. 1935: Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge in the San Francisco Bay.

(Associated Press)

Sept. 2, 1935: Workers install the first section of a huge safety net, at a cost of $98,000, that will extend from shore to shore beneath the Golden Gate Bridge span during construction of the bridge.

(Associated Press)

Oct. 25, 1935: Workers complete the catwalks for the Golden Gate Bridge, spanning the Golden Gate Strait, prior to spinning the bridge cables during construction.

(Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

1937: The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco during its construction.

(Associated Press)

1937: Military biplanes fly between spans of the Golden Gate Bridge during opening day gala.

(Ernest K. Bennett / Associated Press)

May 15, 1952: Bill Gaure, maintenance worker on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, nears the top of the north tower after nearly a half-mile uphill hike from the center of the span.

(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

May 24, 1987: A waterfall of sparks showers down from the deck of the Golden Gate Bridge as fireworks explode behind the north tower during finale of the 50th anniversary celebration of the bridge.

(Dave Tennenbaum / Associated Press)

Sept. 17, 1987: Pope John Paul II in San Francisco with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

(Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)

May 24, 1987: A crowd estimated at 800,000 jams the deck of the Golden Gate Bridge for the 50th anniversary.

(Ben Margot / Associated Press)

Oct. 7, 1999: U.S. Navy Blue Angel F-18 jet, piloted by Lt. Cdr. Scott Ind, flies near the south tower of the Golden Gate Bridge for Fleet Week festivities.

(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

Nov. 2, 2001: Fog shrouds the Golden Gate Bridge and the Marin Headlands near Sausalito.

(Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images)

Nov. 17, 2002: A surfer catches a wave under the Golden Gate Bridge in Fort Point, where surfers congregate to battle the harsh and dangerous conditions.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 14, 2013: Carlos Rodriquez takes a selfie at dusk in San Francisco.

(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

June 20, 2013: The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco glows after sunset thanks to a steady stream of commuters heading north during this time exposure.

(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

June 20, 2013: Framed by wires from the Golden Gate Bridge, the San Francisco skyline shimmers in the evening just after sunset.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 11, 2015: The Golden Gate Bridge is reflected in a puddle as dusk settles in at the Fort Baker marina in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.