Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new charges; judge lets him stay free

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges Monday, and a judge ordered that he be released on continued bail.
The disgraced movie mogul was brought into the Manhattan courtroom handcuffed behind his back, then was uncuffed for the proceeding. His lawyer Benjamin Brafman argued there was no evidence the 66-year-old Weinstein would flee.
Weinstein was answering Monday to charges levied against him in an indictment revealed last week. That indictment — the second he has faced — charged him with one count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree, alleging he forcibly performed oral sex on a woman in July 2006.
It also charged him with two counts of felony predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction. One of those counts involves the woman in the 2006 allegations; the other involves a woman he is charged with raping in 2013.
Brafman says Weinstein maintains that all the allegations are false and that he will be vindicated. Weinstein has repeatedly denied engaging in nonconsensual sex.
Last week’s indictment, by a grand jury in New York, comes on top of a previous indictment that accused Weinstein of raping a woman in 2013 and sexually assaulting another woman in 2004 — charges to which he also pleaded not guilty.
In May, Weinstein surrendered to police and was marched in handcuffs past a throng of reporters outside the New York Police Department’s 1st Precinct. His arrest marked a significant victory for the #MeToo movement, which was born after dozens of women came forward to accuse the film mogul of using his power and influence to sexually exploit young women, including many aspiring actresses.
A raft of notable personalities — including comedian Louis CK, former news anchor Matt Lauer, actor Kevin Spacey and former Sen. Al Franken — have been ensnared by such accusations in recent months.
