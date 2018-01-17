Surfers take advantage of big waves under gray skies

Orange County surfers grabbed their boards and braved the foggy beach early Tuesday with the hope of catching some sizable waves expected to hit the coast through Wednesday evening.

The larger-than-normal surf is the result of swells caused by a series of storms in the Gulf of Alaska. The National Weather Service this week issued a high-surf advisory for Orange County through Wednesday.

Waves began building along the coast Monday. By Tuesday, the popular Blackies surf spot in Newport Beach saw occasional 5-foot sets. Huntington Beach is expected to get larger waves, in the 5- to 8-foot range.

The weather service also warned beachgoers of rip currents, beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions as a result of the swells.

Lifeguards suggest beachgoers check ocean conditions before entering the water and always swim near a lifeguard.