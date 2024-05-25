Avoid the waters of these 5 L.A. County beaches this holiday weekend, public health officials say

Los Angeles County public health authorities are warning residents to avoid the waters of some beaches this Memorial Day weekend after testing turned up bacterial levels that exceed state standards.

People should avoid swimming, surfing and playing in these waters until further notice, the county public health department said in a warning issued Thursday.

The beaches are: Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek; Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms; Santa Monica Pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier; and the entire swim areas at Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey and Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

The public health department also lifted previous warnings for the Temescal Canyon storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach and the Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica State Beach after sample results found the water quality levels to be within state standards.