Hundreds protest against planned temporary homeless shelter in Koreatown

Hundreds of protesters staged a midday sit-in and march in Koreatown against a planned temporary homeless shelter.
The march and rally by 300 protesters began at 11:30 a.m. at Vermont Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard and continued to Normandie Avenue. The Wilshire Community Coalition says the city planned the proposed homeless shelter without any input from the community. For the last three weekends the coalition has organized rallies calling for public hearings.
At a raucous City Hall hearing punctuated with shouting from the crowd, Los Angeles lawmakers pressed forward Tuesday with plans to shelter dozens of homeless people at a Koreatown parking lot.
During the hearing, council members emphasized the need for emergency shelter. City Councilman Mike Bonin, who represents coastal neighborhoods including Venice, called the shelter plan "nothing short than a matter of life and death."
The proposal next goes to the entire council for review.