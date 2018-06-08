San Diego can ban humans from beach to protect seals, court says

A California appeals court has upheld a San Diego city ordinance that closes a picturesque children's beach for nearly half the year so that seals may give birth to, nurse and wean their pups.
In a decision filed Thursday, the 4th District Court of Appeal reversed a lower-court ruling that set aside the ordinance governing Children's Pool Beach in La Jolla, an affluent seaside community.
The ruling will allow for the beach to continue to be closed between Dec. 15 and May 15 every year. Violators face misdemeanor penalties of up to $1,000 in fines or six months in jail.
The Children's Pool is an artificial cove that was used as a swimming hole for youngsters until seals began moving in during the 1990s — spurring a years-long feud between supporters of the animals and those who want beach access.
In 2014, the City Council approved closing the beach for part of the year after concluding that other efforts to protect the seals during their breeding season hadn't worked. The California Coastal Commission issued a permit allowing that action.
Visitors to the area were known to often walk up to the seals, pose for selfies with them and mimic the barking noise they make. When they're disturbed, seals may abandon their pups, give birth prematurely or miscarry, or become frightened and accidentally stampede babies. They've also nipped at humans.
The group Friends of the Children's Pool sued San Diego and the Coastal Commission, arguing that the Marine Mammal Protection Act and California Coastal Act give the federal government, not local governments, jurisdiction over marine mammals. The group won a trial court ruling in the matter.
The appeals court rejected the group's argument and the lower court's ruling, saying nothing in the protection act preempts a state's ability to regulate access to its own property.
The ordinance “is not directed to conservation or taking of seals,” according to the ruling. “Rather, it is a land-use regulation, which falls within a traditional state police power.”