Police search for arson suspect in blaze that burned an abandoned construction site in Chinatown

A firefighter looks out from a fire-damaged apartment over the remnants of a building that was under construction at 800 N. Bunker Hill Ave. in Chinatown on Friday.

Police officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying an arson suspect in connection to a fire that started in an abandoned construction site and injured six people and displaced dozens in the Chinatown neighborhood.

On Sept. 13 at 3:43 a.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a fire that started at a construction site at 712 New Depot Street and then jumped to a nearby three-story apartment building. Three other buildings were exposed to the flames, according to the fire department.

An 80-year-old man experienced smoke inhalation and a female tenant, 55, sustained burn injuries to her hands and arms, according to police.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

“After a thorough investigation, the [Los Angeles Fire Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms] officials determined that the fire was deliberately set,” Blake Chow, assistance chief for the police department, told NBC4.

“Investigators have developed a strong lead on a suspect and are hopeful that the arrest will be made soon,” Chow said.

The Times reached out to Chow but did not receive a comment before press time.

Although officials suspect arson, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according police officials.

Police say tenants in four nearby occupied residential multistory apartment complexes were evacuated from their homes.

In total, 51 people, across all four exposed apartment buildings, were displaced and needed assistance to find housing, according to the Fire Department.

Neighbors had previously raised concerns to Councilmember Eunissess Hernandez’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department of the construction site that had been abandoned since the end of 2022. The following year, neighbors continued to voice concerns of several squatters living on the site.

Police officials previously told nearby resident Katie Antonsson, a former Los Angeles Times audience engagement analyst, that because she doesn’t own the property, she has no say over who can and cannot be on it, so police could not assist her.

She was instead recommended to file a report with the city’s Building and Safety Department. Antonsson filed a report two months ago and hasn’t gotten a response.

Anyone with information is urged to call major crimes detectives at (213) 486-7260. During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.