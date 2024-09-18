Advertisement
California

Two UC Irvine professors and four students among those charged in spring protest on campus

A protesting crowd, many with faces covered
Scores of law enforcement personnel from various agencies gather at UC Irvine to displace hundreds of demonstrating students, faculty and supporters protesting the treatment of Palestinians and the UC system’s investments in Israeli interests.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Share via

Orange County prosecutors on Wednesday filed misdemeanor charges against 10 demonstrators who were among dozens arrested in May during a pro-Palestinian protest on the UC Irvine campus in May.

The charges are the first to stem from arrests at UCI in the spring. Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a statement that the special prosecutions unit has spent months reviewing evidence related to the campus protest; up to 40 more people may still face charges, according to the district attorney’s office.

“The right to peaceful assembly is a constitutional right and we encourage protestors to exercise their right to peaceful assembly on any issue,” Spitzer said in a statement. “However, criminal activity which transcends peaceful assembly will not be tolerated.”

Advertisement

Roughly 3,200 people were arrested at colleges and universities nationwide this spring, mainly during a wave of pro-Palestinian encampments erected by students and activists protesting the war in Gaza, according to an Associated Press survey of students, universities and district attorneys. At USC and UCLA, hundreds of people were arrested as students demanded the universities divest financially from Israel.

LOS ANGELES, CA MAY 6, 2024 - More protests and arrests emerged at UCLA on Monday, May 6, 2024, with police arresting multiple people who gathered in a campus parking garage. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Police arrested hundreds of pro-Palestinian students in L.A. The fallout continues

Many students have seen charges dismissed, but cases remain unresolved for hundreds of protesters at campuses with the highest number of arrests.

Aug. 2, 2024

At UC Irvine on the afternoon of May 15, police officers in riot gear descended on a pro-Palestinian encampment that had been erected on the campus weeks earlier. The police responded to the campus after university officials reported that some protesters had entered a university building. Police ordered the demonstrators to disperse, and at least 47 people were arrested in the hours-long showdown.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations was among several groups that sent a letter to the district attorney in June requesting that prosecutors decline to file charges related to the protest, said Amr Shabaik, the organization’s legal director in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Shabaik called the charges a “political move” and said they’re part of a larger effort to silence speech and intimidate students who offer support of Palestine.

“We hope that they do not pursue the charges further and they recognize that these are students engaging in free speech. They should be listened to and addressed by their colleges,” he said. “Law enforcement should not be sent in to violently crack down and then intimate them through criminal charges.”

IRVINE, CA - APRIL 29, 2024: Pro-Palestinian protesters have formed an encampment in the central part of the UC Irvine campus on April 29, 2024 in Irvine, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Apology letters. Suspensions. After protest citations, students face campus consequences

Months after police cleared pro-Palestinian encampments at universities, students are only just beginning to face consequences for violating campus rules.

Sept. 9, 2024

Two of those charged — Jonathan Brook Haley, 51, and Tiffany Herard, 50 — are listed on the UCI website as staff members. Four students are also facing charges. A campus spokesperson declined to say whether the staff members were still working at the university.

Advertisement

Herard, an associate professor of global and international studies, is charged with failure to disperse at the scene of a riot, resisting a peace officer with the threat of violence and resisting arrest, according to the district attorney’s office.

Haley, a lecturer in the school of humanities, and seven others, ages 20 to 40, were each charged with failure to disperse at the scene of a riot. One additional demonstrator, age 27, was charged with failure to disperse at the scene of a riot and resisting arrest, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors did not publicly identify which of those charged are UCI students.

The individuals could not immediately be reached by The Times for comment. It is not clear whether any have retained attorneys. They are expected to appear in court Oct. 16.

Irvine, CA, Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Scores of law enforcement personnel from various agencies move hundreds of demonstrating students, faculty and supporters protesting the treatment of Palestinians and the UC system's investments in Isreali interests. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

Police arrest 47 at UC Irvine after sweeping protest camp, clearing barricaded building

Hundreds of officers descended on the UC Irvine campus after protesters took over a lecture hall; 47 were arrested and the encampment cleared.

May 16, 2024

A spokesperson for university declined to confirm the status of any students charged. The university wrote in a statement to The Times that the college “has a long history of supporting free speech and peaceful protest.”

“All members of the UCI community remain subject to all applicable laws, policies, and relevant codes of conduct while engaging in protest activities. As part of ongoing efforts across the University of California system, UC Irvine is clearly communicating with all members of the university community regarding campus policies, their enforcement, and the balance between free expression and campus safety,” the university wrote.

Many students arrested at campuses across the country have already seen charges dismissed. Still, hundreds of cases remain unresolved, according to analyses conducted by The Times, the Associated Press and other newsrooms in August.

More to Read

CaliforniaOrange CountyBreaking News
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement