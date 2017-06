Orange County firefighters on Thursday were responding to a small fire that broke out near homes in Laguna Niguel.

The fire was burning south of the 73 tollway near Via Laguna. The Orange County Fire Authority said two acres had burned.

Officials said that they were making “good” progress and that no evacuations had been ordered.

UPDATES:

1:25 p.m.: This article was updated with details regarding evacuations.

This article was originally published at 12:55 p.m.