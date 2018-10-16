LAPD Chief Michel Moore describes his first 100 days as a listening and learning tour

The chief received some scrutiny after a Los Angeles Times story published in August revealed that he received a $1.27 million pension payment from the city’s Deferred Retirement Option Plan, or DROP, program, retiring from the department briefly before returning. The controversial program pays police officers and firefighters their salaries and pensions simultaneously during the last five years of their careers, even if they are not on active duty. Moore later acknowledged that the program “would benefit from some adjustments.”