LAPD hands out annual awards for bravery and 'preservation of life'

On Thursday, Kazarian and Acosta were among nine officers who received the Los Angeles Police Department’s Preservation of Life medal for their role in the April 22, 2017, incident in North Hollywood. The ceremony at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, hosted by the Los Angeles Police Foundation, honored 29 officers with awards that included the Medal of Valor for extreme courage while facing imminent peril, and the Purple Heart for being killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.