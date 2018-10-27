Los Angeles police step up patrols around places of worship following Pittsburgh shootings

Los Angeles police increased patrols around synagogues and other places of worship Saturday in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
“We are monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania very closely and communicating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners,” the LAPD tweeted. “Right now there is no apparent connection to Los Angeles.
“However, out of an abundance of caution you will see extra patrols around houses of worship today. Remember if you see something...say something.”
Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted a similar message of caution, saying “we are reaching out to Jewish community leaders. We mourn with #TreeOfLife community today.”
Authorities in Pittsburgh said there were “multiple casualties” in the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, the center of the city’s Jewish community. Three police officers were also shot in the attack.
The suspected gunman was in custody but few details about him or his motives were immediately available, authorities said.
President Trump said he was monitoring the situation. In a tweet, he said it “looks like multiple fatalities” and he encouraged people in the area to shelter in place.
10:00 a.m.: This article was updated with new information from LAPD.
This article was originally posted at 9:55 a.m.