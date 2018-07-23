Leimert Park house fire kills 2

A 67-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy were killed in a Sunday morning house fire in Leimert Park, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.
The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. in the 3900 block of 2nd Avenue. Fire paramedics were driving in the area when they saw a plume of smoke, officials said.
Upon arriving, paramedics helped people escape through a window. At least 50 firefighters were at the scene helping people and putting out the fire.
Officials said six people were inside the home — three adults and three children. An 83-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman were transported to hospitals, and two children, ages 11 and 13, were able to get out.
News stations reported that the 67-year-old woman who died in the fire was the grandmother of the 8-year-old child who lost his life.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.