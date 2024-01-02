Three people dead in early-morning house fire in Arcadia

Firefighters respond Tuesday to a house fire in Arcadia where three people were found dead.

Three people died in a house fire Tuesday morning in the city of Arcadia, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming out of a two-story home and an attached garage in the 5300 block of Tyler Avenue shortly after 1 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

When they arrived, the house and garage were fully engulfed in flames, department spokesperson Craig Little said. The fire was extinguished about 30 minutes later.

Two people in the home escaped with minor injuries, but three others died, Little said.

Additional information about the occupants and their identities was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.