10 injured and 30 displaced in Covina apartment fire

In a screenshot from KCAL news helicopter footage, firefighters respond to an apartment fire Sunday afternoon in Covina.

Ten people were taken to hospitals and 30 were displaced after an apartment complex fire Sunday afternoon in Covina, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About 100 firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze after a call was received at 2:15 p.m., supervising fire dispatcher Eddie Pickett told The Times. The fire affected multiple units of a three-story building in the 1100 block of North Conwell Avenue.

“They had heavy smoke from the third floor. It ended up affecting 10 units,” he said, adding that the fire was knocked down around 3 p.m.

“We had 10 families or 30 people displaced,” Pickett said, “and we had 10 minor to moderate injuries, all having to do with smoke.”

All those injured were transported to hospitals.

The condition of the injured is unknown, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Pickett said.