110 Freeway closed in downtown L.A. due to person threatening to jump from overpass

The 110 Freeway was closed in both directions Friday evening because a person was threatening to jump from an overpass, police said.

The California Highway Patrol ordered northbound and southbound lanes closed at Wilshire Boulevard about 5:40 p.m. Traffic was backing up throughout the area.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Sal Ramirez said the freeway will be closed until further notice as authorities try to speak with the person.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

