Brush fire off 405 Freeway shuts down three lanes during rush hour

A small vegetation fire burning in the hills off the 405 Freeway near Skirball Center Drive in Brentwood closed three southbound lanes during rush hour Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The blaze, reported about 5:45 p.m., had burned about a quarter-acre of grass and brush, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Heavy smoke was visible across the freeway.
At one point, commuters got out of a car and tried to put out the fire themselves, according to the California Highway Patrol's online incident log.
A Sigalert was issued as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. It is expected to be in effect until about 7 p.m.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
