Person struck by Amtrak train in Los Angeles

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
By
Sep 25, 2018 | 8:35 AM

An Amtrak train on its way to Los Angeles struck a person on the tracks Tuesday morning, causing delays in rail service, Metrolink officials said.

In a tweet, Metrolink notified riders about 7:35 a.m. that the OC Line 605 train to L.A. was stopped between the Norwalk and Commerce stations. Michael Atchue, a Metrolink spokesman, said the 705 train also was experiencing delays of 10 to 15 minutes.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had not received any calls to the tracks, a spokeswoman said.

