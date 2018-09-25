Person struck by Amtrak train in Los Angeles

An Amtrak train on its way to Los Angeles struck a person on the tracks Tuesday morning, causing delays in rail service, Metrolink officials said.
In a tweet, Metrolink notified riders about 7:35 a.m. that the OC Line 605 train to L.A. was stopped between the Norwalk and Commerce stations. Michael Atchue, a Metrolink spokesman, said the 705 train also was experiencing delays of 10 to 15 minutes.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had not received any calls to the tracks, a spokeswoman said.