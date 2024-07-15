Pedestrian fatally struck by Metrolink train in Northridge
A pedestrian was fatally struck early Monday by a Metrolink commuter train in Northridge, according to officials.
The person was hit in a “non-pedestrian area” on the tracks just before 5:30 a.m., according to Scott Johnson, a spokesperson for Metrolink. No one else was injured, but the southbound train on the Ventura County line was halted and removed from service.
The 60 passengers on board were assisted off and provided alternative transportation through ride-sharing apps, Johnson said.
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident, which occurred on the tracks near Corbin Avenue and Bahama Street, according to Officer Norma Eisenman, an LAPD spokesperson. The person who was killed had not yet been publicly identified.
“The tracks are still closed as officials respond,” Johnson said. That section of the railway between Chatsworth and Northridge remains closed, causing delays to Metrolink’s Ventura County line and the Pacific Surfliner, he said. Rail service will resume once the LAPD and the coroner’s office clear the scene.
“We want to remind everyone in the community to stay off the tracks,” Johnson said.
