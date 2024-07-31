Two stabbings near Union Station and South L.A. station among latest violent incidents around Metro stops

Two stabbings at or near different Metro bus stations Wednesday are the latest in a string of violent attacks around L.A. County’s public transit system in recent months.

Officials received a call from Union Station security just after noon Wednesday that a man had been stabbed near the bus turnaround area on the east side of the station. Metro spokesperson Jose Ubaldo said the man was stabbed on Arcadia Street and then walked to Union Station, where security officers called for assistance.

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene near Vignes Street at 12:11 p.m. after the Los Angeles Police Department cleared the scene, LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey said.

The suspect was gone when police arrived, LAPD spokesperson Carlos Maldonado said. The victim, a man, was taken to a hospital for treatment but has been uncooperative, he said.

The LAPD did not provide any further information on the extent of the injury, nor did it identify or describe the suspect or the victim.

A few hours before that incident, a stabbing was reported at the Slauson Station on the J express bus line near the 110 Freeway at 8:35 a.m. The victim and suspect were gone when law enforcement arrived, LAPD Officer Kevin Terzes said.

The suspect was described as a Latino man in his 30s wearing painters clothes. Terzes said he could not confirm whether the victim was injured.

“Metro thanks its contractor, who quickly called for help after witnessing an altercation between two individuals,” Metro spokesperson Dave Sotero said. “The victim was observed walking away from the station prior to authorities arriving to render aid.”

Despite efforts from the city and Metro to increase law enforcement on buses and subway cars and in stations, violent incidents continue to flare up.

A man was fatally stabbed at the same Slauson J line station last month after getting into an argument with the suspect. Another man was fatally shot on a Metro train in the Baldwin Hills area a week before that.