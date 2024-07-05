Advertisement
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by L.A. Metro train in Hollywood

Two LAPD officers patrol the Hollywood/Highland Metro station.
LAPD officers E. Rosales, left, and D. Castro patrol the Hollywood/Highland Metro station as pedestrians pass by on June 25, 2020, in Hollywood.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A pedestrian suffered serious lower body injuries after being struck by a train at a Hollywood Metro station Friday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collision occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the Hollywood/Highland station. Rescue workers removed the pedestrian from under the train and paramedics then took the person to a hospital, a fire department spokesperson said.

The incident caused delays on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s B Line as a track between the Universal City/Studio City and Hollywood/Vine stations was shut down.

Metro could not be immediately reached for comment Friday evening.

