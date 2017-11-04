Anti-Trump protest scheduled Saturday for downtown L.A., other major cities

Anti-Trump protesters are planning to take to the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, nearly one year after the presidential election spurred massive demonstrations across the U.S.

The group Refuse Fascism has called for protests against the Trump administration in several major cities on Saturday, including Los Angeles, where police have issued a permit for an event at Pershing Square.

According to the permit, the group will hold a rally starting at 11 a.m., followed by a march in the afternoon. The group expects a crowd of more than 1,000, according to the permit, which was issued late last month.

The event comes days before the one-year anniversary of Trump’s surprise election night victory, which sparked a week of demonstrations that spread across downtown, into Westlake and onto the 101 Freeway at times, snarling traffic and drawing a large response from local law enforcement agencies.

L.A. police arrested 462 people during five days of demonstrations that were disruptive, but largely nonviolent, drawing condemnation from civil liberties groups who said the department’s tactics were overly aggressive and could stifle free speech at future events.

The department’s arrest tally far outpaced those in other major cities that saw unrest, including Oakland and Portland, Ore. Despite the hundreds of arrests, a Times analysis found criminal charges were upheld in just three of those cases.

Saturday’s demonstrations will be the first test for a controversial new ordinance approved by the City Council earlier this week. The ordinance, sponsored by Councilman Mitchell Englander, prohibits a wide array of items from being carried at demonstrations, including some weapons that are already illegal to possess in public such as swords and martial arts devices.

The American Civil Liberties Union has criticized the ordinance, arguing that it criminalizes the possession of items that are otherwise legal to carry outside the context of political speech, and that it limits speech by restricting the kinds of sign-making materials that can be used during marches.

Times staff writer Kate Mather contributed to this report.

