Mother, 3-year-old son killed when car plunges into aqueduct; another child missing

A mother and her 3-year-old son were killed when their car plunged into an aqueduct in Hesperia on Thursday night and another child who was in the vehicle remains unaccounted for, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and paramedics responded to a report at 6:40 p.m. of a car that was fully submerged in the California Aqueduct in the 13000 block of Main Street, the coroner’s department said in a release.

Christina Estrada, 31, and her 3-year-old son, Jeremiah Abbott, were pulled from the water. Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene and Jeremiah was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted Thursday night that one child remained unaccounted for. News outlets reported that there were three had been children in the car.

Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. Caption Traders discuss price of SNAP on floor of NYSE Traders on floor of New York Stock Exchange discuss the price of SNAP on day of IPO. Traders on floor of New York Stock Exchange discuss the price of SNAP on day of IPO. Caption Escape from Mosul Residents of Mosul flee ahead of the fighting. Residents of Mosul flee ahead of the fighting. Caption Angels Flight to reopen Labor Day Angels Flight will reopen Labor Day. Angels Flight will reopen Labor Day. Caption Is living close to the freeway dangerous to your health? Air quality scientists say people should live more than 500 feet from a freeway, but cities are approving thousands of homes in those zones. Air quality scientists say people should live more than 500 feet from a freeway, but cities are approving thousands of homes in those zones.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia