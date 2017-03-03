Mother, 3-year-old son killed when car plunges into aqueduct; another child missing

A mother and her 3-year-old son were killed when their car plunged into an aqueduct in Hesperia on Thursday night and another child who was in the vehicle remains unaccounted for, authorities said.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and paramedics responded to a report at 6:40 p.m. of a car that was fully submerged in the California Aqueduct in the 13000 block of Main Street, the coroner’s department said in a release.
Christina Estrada, 31, and her 3-year-old son, Jeremiah Abbott, were pulled from the water. Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene and Jeremiah was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted Thursday night that one child remained unaccounted for. News outlets reported that there were three had been children in the car.
