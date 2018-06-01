Four men charged with murder, one still at large, after body found dumped in Azusa Canyon

Four men have been charged with murder, robbery and kidnapping in the killing of a man whose body was found dumped off Highway 39 in Azusa Canyon earlier this week, authorities said.
Hercules Balaskas, Francisco Amigon and Jacob Elmendorf, all 19, were arrested and 21-year-old Matthew Luzon was being sought in the death of Julian Harori-Andrade, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
The felony complaint includes three special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and murder during the commission of a kidnapping and robbery. If convicted, the men could face the death penalty.
Prosecutors allege that Balaskas, Luzon, Amigon and Elmendorf attacked Hamori-Andrade on May 28. They then allegedly kidnapped, robbed and killed him and dumped his body in the canyon.
The charging document alleges that Balaskas used a metal chair and Luzon used a rock and broken glass pipe as weapons to attack Hamori-Andrade.
San Dimas Station deputies responded to a disturbance call at a house in the 6100 block of Goodway Drive around 10:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No one was inside, but based on the condition of the home — including a large amount of blood on the floor — deputies “formed the opinion a medical emergency or a criminal act had occurred.”
Two days later, authorities who had received information about a body possibly being dumped in the area, found Hamori-Andrade dead in heavy brush off San Gabriel Canyon Road, about 30 feet downhill from the roadway.
Balaskas, Amigon and Elmendorf were arrested soon after. The search for Luzon was continuing, authorities said.
If convicted of all charges, each could possibly face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.