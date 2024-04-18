Advertisement
California

Fifth person arrested in killing of 51-year-old Long Beach veteran

U.S. Army veteran Mario Morales-Moreno.
Mario Morales-Moreno, a 51-year-old Long Beach resident, was fatally shot earlier this month.
(KTLA)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Authorities have arrested a fifth person in connection with the killing of a Long Beach veteran two weeks ago.

On April 4, officers responded to a report of a shooting on 61st Street and found Mario Morales-Moreno, a 51-year-old Long Beach resident, dead at the scene, according to a Long Beach Police Department news release. Morales-Moreno was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Police said they also found a second man with gunshot wounds. The man was hospitalized in stable condition; his name and current condition were not released.

Last week, detectives arrested four men on suspicion of murder and firearms-related offenses. Police identified them as Taylor Byron Woods, 20, of Bellflower; Tyrell Deshawn Louden, 20, of Indio; Jordan Omarion Stokes, 28, of Long Beach; and Semaj Lamar Obrien, 21, of Long Beach. Bail for each was set at $2 million.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested 20-year-old Long Beach resident Jamie Tucker. She was booked on suspicion of murder and four counts of attempted murder, and her bail was set at $8 million.

Officers recovered firearms during the arrests, then executed search warrants in Long Beach, Indio and Bellflower, according to the release. Authorities also said that the shootings appeared to be gang-related but the investigation is ongoing.

“Gang-related violence has no place in any part of our city, and this callous criminal act has forever changed the lives of Mr. Moreno’s family,” Chief of Police Wally Hebeish said in the release.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

