He was gunned down with 5 others in a drug-fueled desert massacre. Do you know his name?

San Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was fatally shot along with five others last month in a remote part of the Mojave Desert in what authorities believe was a dispute over illegal marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Department released what they hope are recognizable images on Thursday of the man’s face, scars along his body and a tattoo on the left side of his chest.

The six bodies were discovered Jan. 23 around 8 p.m. in the community of El Mirage in the unincorporated area of Adelanto after one of the victims called 911 to report that he had been shot, but did not know where exactly he was.

Some of the men were badly burned and all of them were fatally shot, investigators said.

All but one of the victims has been identified.

Investigators describe the unknown man as Latino, between 30 and 60 years old, standing at 5 feet and 5 inches, weighing 142 pounds and having medium-length, curly black hair and brown eyes, according to a news release.

The man has a large surgical scar on the inside of his right forearm that stretches toward the top of his arm, investigators said. He also has a large linear scar on the outside of his right arm that extends from his elbow to his forearm and a surgical plate inside the same arm. In addition, there is an irregular shaped scar on the front of his left forearm and elbow area and a linear scar on his right thigh, according to the news release.

The man also has a tattoo on the left side of his chest that reads “Gio” or “Gia” authorities said.

The other victims were identified as Baldemar Mondragon-Albarran, 34; Franklin Noel Bonilla, 22; Kevin Dariel Bonilla, 25; Jose Ruelas-Calderon, 45; and a fifth man whose family has not been contacted yet, according to investigators.

The identified victims were Latino, possibly Honduran nationals. They lived in Adelanto and Hesperia, authorities said.

Five men were arrested on Jan. 28 in connection with the killings and charged with murder. Investigators arrested Toniel Baez-Duarte, 34; Mateo Baez-Duarte, 24; Jose Nicolas Hernandez-Sarabia, 33; Jose Gregorio Hernandez-Sarabia, 34; and Jose Manuel Burgos Parra. 26.