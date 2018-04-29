One killed, two others wounded in shooting at baptism party in Oceanside

One person was killed and two others injured when gunfire erupted at an Oceanside home baptism party Saturday night, sending scores of people scrambling to the street, police said.
Friends or family of the wounded men drove them the few blocks to Tri-City Medical Center themselves, and many more showed up out of concern, Oceanside police Lt. Dan Sullivan said. A 29-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and later died of his injuries.
The child who was baptized was not injured in the incident, the lieutenant said.
Police got several 911 calls about gunshots at a home on Jacqueline Lane, west of Thunder Drive, about 8 p.m. Others called to report that multiple victims were being driven to the hospital, Sullivan said.
Officers arriving at the scene found people screaming and scrambling to get to their cars to go to the hospital, he said. About 100 people were estimated to have been attending the party, Sullivan said.
In addition to the man who died, a 46-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, Sullivan said. A 26-year-old man was shot once and remains in serious condition.
Sullivan said officers got a lot of conflicting statements about what happened.
Police were still at the scene early Sunday morning. No arrests were reported.