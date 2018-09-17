Man arrested in South Los Angeles after five-hour standoff with sheriff's deputies

A 45-year-old man was arrested at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles early Monday following an hours-long standoff with police.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1300 block of West 97th Street in the Westmont neighborhood at 11:11 p.m. Sunday after they received a report of a man firing a gun at the complex. The man, who had allegedly walked outside one of the units to fire the weapon, barricaded himself inside when authorities arrived, said Deputy Trina Schrader.
The department’s SWAT team responded and attempted to talk with the man. When that wasn’t successful, authorities used “diversion tactics” like a flash bomb grenade in an effort to get him out of the apartment, Schrader said.
Authorities introduced tear gas into the apartment and the man surrendered about 4:30 a.m., Schrader said.
The man’s name has not been released. No one was injured in the incident.