California

Off-duty LAPD officer charged with assault with a deadly weapon

Exterior of LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in downtown L.A. An off-duty officer was arrested and booked on assault charges.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with assault with a deadly weapon in a residential neighborhood just outside Los Angeles International Airport.

Six-year veteran Richard Podkowski, 28, was arrested at 5:20 a.m. near the 8600 block of Belford Avenue, according to booking records. Los Angeles police were responding to a call from a community member when they took Podkowski into custody after investigators completed an initial inquiry.

An LAPD spokesperson said no one was hospitalized because of the incident and declined to discuss the type of weapon used or the circumstances of the assault.

The department’s internal affairs division began its own investigation that day and Podkowski was placed on paid administrative leave, according to the spokesperson.

Podkowski had been assigned to the West Bureau, which covers the communities of Hollywood and West Los Angeles and the Pacific, Wilshire and Olympic areas.

He’s free after posting $30,000 bail, according to booking records.

Podkowski is next due in court June 11.

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
