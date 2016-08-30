Screwdriver-wielding robber stabs two men in head, steals another's bike in BART attack, police say

Two men riding a Bay Area Rapid Transit train into Fremont over the weekend were stabbed in the head by a screwdriver-wielding robber, BART police officials said.

The men were on the train approaching the Fremont station about 7:15 p.m. Saturday when BART police say Ronald Nalls, 49, tried to rob them.

Witnesses said the men fought with Nalls, who stabbed them in the head then ran out of the train when it reached the station, BART police Sgt. John Power said.

Nalls ran up to the street, threatened another person with the screwdriver and stole a bike, Power said. BART police alerted local law enforcement, who found Nalls not far away and arrested him.

Nalls, a San Francisco resident, was booked on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and three counts of robbery. He’s due in court Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

One of the stabbing victims suffered a “serious” injury and was rushed to the hospital where he is recovering, Power said. The second victim suffered a less-serious wound and has been released. All of the victims’ property was returned, Power said.

