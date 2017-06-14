False alarm of 'active shooter' at Air Force base in Northern California prompts brief lockdown

A mistaken report of an active shooter Wednesday at Travis Air Force base in Northern California prompted officials to put the base on lockdown.

Gunshots were reported about 3:20 p.m. at the base exchange, an onsite retail outlet, according to Bobbie Textor, who works in the base’s public affairs office.

The Air Force posted an alert to the base’s social media accounts, describing the reported shooting as “a real world security incident.”

The report came on the heels of two mass shootings earlier in the day: the wounding of a Republican congressman and three others at a charity baseball team practice in Virginia and a shooting inside a San Francisco shipping facility that left three dead as well as the gunman.

By 5:05 p.m., base officials said “no shooter was found” and lifted the lockdown.

“It was determined to be a false alarm,” the base posted on Facebook.

Capt. Lyndsey Horn, a spokeswoman for the 60th Air Mobility Wing, said that the base was holding a two-day security drill and that it’s unclear if the report was related to the drill.

She had described the lockdown as a precaution, with civilians and military members alike told to shelter in place and lock all doors and windows.

