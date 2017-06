Los Angeles firefighters used a water-dropping helicopter to stop the progress of a brush fire Friday afternoon near the 2100 block of Roscomare Road in Bel-Air.

The fire was held to two acres in a canyon near homes in the Westside neighborhood, officials said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, said Margaret Stewart, a department spokeswoman. The cause of the fire had not been determined, she said.

kim.christensen@latimes.com

Twitter: @kchristensenLAT