During emotional hearing, wife of slain Bell Gardens mayor sentenced to jail time, probation in his killing

A judge Friday sentenced the wife of slain Bell Gardens Mayor Daniel Crespo to 90 days in jail and five years’ probation for his killing — putting a coda on a case defined by allegations of betrayal, violence and fury.

The sentencing came after Lyvette Crespo, who told authorities that she was a battered wife and that she shot her husband to keep him from hurting their son, negotiated a plea with prosecutors.

In issuing her ruling, Superior Court Judge Kathleen Kennedy called the case a “case study” in the “pain, hurt and scaring” caused by domestic violence.

“This was bound to end in tragedy,” she said. “I believe that she was abused throughout their marriage. I don’t think it warrants a prison sentence.”

During the emotional hearing, the couple’s son, Daniel Nicholas Crespo, 22, addressed the court and said he believes his mother saved his life. He described his father as “a very complicated man.”

“I truly believe there was a lot of good in him — but he had a lot of demons, and unfortunately, the demons won,” he said. “I loved him, my mother loved him and my sister loved him, but we also feared him. There was real danger.”

He added: “I was the victim of domestic violence. My mother was a victim of domestic violence. My sister was a victim of domestic violence. But not anymore.”

Lyvette Crespo sobbed as her son spoke — and turned to look at her children. Before she was taken into custody, the judge addressed her, saying, “Good luck.”

In November, Crespo, 45, struck a deal with the district attorney’s office: In exchange for pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, she was offered a 90-day jail sentence and five years’ probation.

Silverman told reporters at the time that although the shooting was a crime, spousal abuse played a factor in her decision to offer Crespo a plea. “Not every case is deserving of the max sentence,” the prosecutor said.

After the November hearing, Crespo left the courthouse sobbing and covering her face with a scarf. Her brother-in-law, William Crespo, condemned the plea deal as too lenient.

“She deserves to be behind bars for killing my brother,” he said. “It should be a long time.”

As word spread about the Sept. 30, 2014, killing, theories began to swirl through the Southeast Los Angeles city. Was it a politically motivated hit, some wondered? The mayor had fielded his share of threats over the years, including the time the city canceled a public meeting after a man posted a picture on Facebook of a dead rat on top of a Crespo campaign sign.

So when the story line shifted to Crespo’s wife — his high school sweetheart — many in the community were stunned.

In extensive interviews after the shooting, Lyvette Crespo told sheriff’s investigators that she shot her husband in defense of her teenage son, who had intervened as the couple was fighting. She told investigators that she grabbed a handgun and shot the mayor after he punched their son in the face.

Sheriff’s officials at the time said that both Crespo and her son — who backed up his mother’s claim that she shot to save him — had facial injuries requiring treatment. Seven months later, a grand jury indicted her for voluntary manslaughter in her husband’s slaying.

The homicide investigation trudged up details of a fractured, violent relationship.

Daniel Crespo had numerous affairs, which he sometimes went out of his way to rub in his wife’s face, according to grand jury testimony.

He took a trip to Las Vegas with a girlfriend, presenting her with a ring for a faux wedding, and sent his wife an audio recording of him bragging to a colleague about his hook-ups. He rented out rooms in a six-bedroom home, but kept one free as a spot to meet up with women on lunch breaks. His wife knew about the room, nicknaming it the “man cave.”

Prosecutors also presented the grand jury with a series of angry text messages between the couple, including some in which Lyvette appeared to threaten her husband, according to the transcripts.

“I’ll find out who … u got flowers for. Has to be a bell gardens whore,” read one of the messages sent to Daniel Crespo’s phone months before the shooting.

Soon came a reply from his number: “It better [be the] last time U threaten to shoot me in [the] head!!!”

In another exchange — sent less than an hour before the shooting — Daniel Crespo wrote: “When I get home, let’s see how you will respond.... With the rage I have, woman, you shouldn’t be pushing my buttons.”

The couple’s son testified to the grand jurors, saying his father had long been violent — he’d seen his father push his sister against a closet with his hand around her neck and his mother punched in the face. The punching happened on a drive home from church, he said, because his father thought he caught Lyvette looking at another man.

