Man who broke into L.A. mayor’s home enters vandalism plea, avoids prison

A 29-year-old man accused of breaking into the residence of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, forcing her to flee into a safe room, pleaded no contest to a felony vandalism charge on Wednesday, with prosecutors dismissing a more serious burglary charge.

Ephraim Hunter was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Armenui Amy Ashvanian ordered Hunter to undergo drug treatment and stay away from Bass, the mayor’s residence and Los Angeles City Hall for three years.

The early-morning incident in April exposed shortcomings in security at Getty House, the official mayor’s residence in Windsor Square, and raised questions about whether Hunter had intentionally targeted Bass. Hunter’s family has insisted he was in an apparent drug-induced psychosis on April 21, unaware of where he was and not there to take anything.

Bass spokesperson Zach Seidl declined comment on the plea agreement.

Deputy Public Defender Howard Stern, who represented Hunter, said his client is “pleased” with the resolution of the case.

“He is looking forward to working hard in recovery, turning his life around, and becoming a success story,” Stern said in an email.

Hunter was initially charged with first-degree burglary and vandalism, both felonies, with the potential for a maximum of 13 years and four months in prison. As part of his plea agreement, he also admitted to a prior strike for a 2016 robbery conviction in Massachusetts.

Days after Hunter’s April 21 arrest, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón told reporters that he believed that Hunter had specifically targeted Bass, who lives at the home with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Chung told the judge that a first-degree burglary charge against Hunter would be dismissed because prosecutors could not prove his intent. Chung acknowledged that video from a bus showed Hunter was “acting erratically” before breaking into Bass’s home.

Interim LAPD Police Chief Dominic Choi confirmed in April that no one from the department was on the premises at the time that Hunter smashed a glass door and entered the home, trailing blood behind him. Officers arrived at the home and arrested Hunter after Bass had gone into a safe room on the premises.

An LAPD source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case, previously told The Times that the department has since started maintaining a round-the-clock visible presence in the area.

Police and prosecutors said Hunter broke into the mayor’s residence at around 6:40 a.m., while Bass and several of her family members were at home. According to law enforcement sources, Hunter made his way up to the second floor and at some point encountered Stax, the mayor’s German Shepard. No one was hurt and nothing was stolen.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that Hunter called out Bass’ first name after entering the residence. Hunter offered a different account, telling KNX that he had been calling out the first name of his brother, Aaron.

During the KNX interview, Hunter said he had been under the influence of methamphetamine and believed someone was chasing him. He denied he was targeting the mayor, saying he has no interest in politics and is barred from voting due to past criminal convictions.

The incident was the second of two break-ins experienced by Bass in recent years. In 2022, two men burglarized Bass’ home in Baldwin Vista, stealing two guns. Both were sentenced to prison last year.

Court records show that Hunter was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in Massachusetts, serving seven years in state prison. Hunter maintained that he was present for the attack but did not take part in it, a relative told The Times.

A woman who identified herself as Hunter’s mother previously told The Times that he had been struggling with drug addiction and possibly suffering from hallucinations during the break-in.

Josephine Duah described her son as a “very kind and loving person” whose life had become unwound by drug use and his time in prison. She repeatedly insisted her son had no idea he had entered the mayor’s house.