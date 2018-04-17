Bicyclist killed in South L.A. hit-and-run

A bicyclist in his 60s was killed after being hit by two cars just after midnight Monday morning while traveling in a marked crosswalk at Century and Avalon boulevards — the third fatal hit-and-run and the fourth fatal traffic collision in South Los Angeles in the last week.
The man's name has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle turning left from Avalon Boulevard onto Century Boulevard, and then struck again by a second vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The second motorist fled the scene without identifying himself or rendering aid to the bicyclist, police said. There is no description of the hit-and-run suspect or vehicle.
The incident comes a week after 22-year-old cyclist Frederick Frazier was struck and killed by a white Porsche Cayenne traveling at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Manchester and Normandie avenues last Tuesday afternoon. The impact snapped his bike in two.
The driver of the Porsche did not stay at the scene or render aid, according tot he LAPD, which is to announce a $50,000 reward in the case Tuesday afternoon.
A vigil for Frazier turned violent the following day when a gold-colored sedan barreled through the intersection and hit a man crossing the street. The collision, which was captured by television news cameras, sent the man's body flying through the air.
The vehicle had run a red light and did not stop after hitting the pedestrian. Police said no one had been taken into custody in connection with the crash. The injured man, Quatrell Stallings, told KABC-TV that he suffered head trauma and a broken ankle and leg, and that he will be undergoing knee surgery.
Two days later, on Friday evening, a dark-colored SUV struck and killed 52-year-old pedestrian Alfredo Ortiz while he was in the crosswalk at West Imperial Highway and South Figueroa Street around 7:45 p.m, authorities said. All three fatal hit-and-runs were within two to three miles of one another.
On Sunday morning, 57-year-old Gregory Moore was struck and killed by a possible drunk driver at Century Boulevard and Main Street, according to the coroner's office. The bicyclist in his 60s was killed about half a mile from that intersection less than 24 hours later.
Pedestrian deaths in Los Angeles rose sharply in 2017 despite a program aimed at eliminating traffic-related deaths on city streets by 2025, called Vision Zero.
During the second full year of the initiative, the number of pedestrians killed rose 17% over the previous year and was up 82% since 2015.
Overall, Los Angeles lowered traffic deaths by 3% last year. Officials had initially said the reduction was 6%, but the figure changed after state officials revised the number of deaths in 2016 to 254, from 260.
Mayor Eric Garcetti's 2015 executive order that created Vision Zero called for a 20% reduction in deaths by 2017.
The Los Angeles Bicycle Coalition on Monday released a statement calling on Garcetti to commit to the safety program, saying city officials' early support for the initiative has "dwindled into inaction." Many bike advocates expressed frustration on social media Monday and faulted Garcetti for not mentioning traffic deaths during his State of the City address Monday.
"Our streets are not safe or healthy, and they will not be until people walking and biking are given the same rights as people in vehicles," the statement read. "Hit and runs are a public health crisis, and should treated as such, instead of legitimized as 'acceptable tragedies.'"