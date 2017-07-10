Blac Chyna says Rob Kardashian attacked her, threatened to kill himself

Blac Chyna, in securing a temporary restraining order Monday against reality star Rob Kardarshian, not only accused him of posting sexually explicit images of the model on Instagram and Twitter but ​​​​​​​also said he hit her during an argument.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the order Monday pending a hearing set for Aug. 8. The order forbids Kardashian, who shares a 9-month-old daughter with Chyna​​​​​​​, from coming within 100 yards of her or her home and from posting private, intimate or sexually explicit images of her.

In seeking the court order, Chyna​​​​​​​, whose real name is Angela White, said the issues went beyond Kardashian’s postings of sexually explicit images of her last Wednesday and alleged she had also been the victim of physical domestic violence during their relationship. She also said he had a gun and threatened to kill himself.

“Rob has been violent with me in the past,” wrote Chyna in a court declaration seeking a restraining order. The former model, who now runs a​​​​​​​ cosmetics business, said on April 8 ​​​​​​​Kardashian became angry and badmouthed her in front of her 4-year-old son. Chyna alleges when she told Kardashian he could not talk to her that way and went to call the father of her son,​​​​​​​ Kardashian “grabbed my phone and punched me in the side knocking me to the ground where I landed on my hands and knees,” she wrote. Chyna notes Kardashian is 6 feet 2 and she is “a petite woman and only 5’2.”

After calling the family nanny, Chyna alleges she ran to a bathroom and locked the door. She said she hid in the closet as Kardashian made his way into the bathroom, where she alleges she recorded his behavior with the nanny’s cell phone. She said he then tossed her clothes all over the place. Chyna said she has been trying to get Kardashian, the father of her daughter, Dream, into therapy since June 2016 and that since they broke up last December he has threatened to “kill himself multiple times in text messages.”

Kardashian last week posted several explicit images of his former girlfriend with allegations she cheated on him, triggering the legal battle Monday.

Chyna spoke briefly outside the courthouse Monday. "I would first and foremost like to thank the judge for granting me this restraining order to protect me and I am just going to go back to co-parenting Dream," she said, referring to her and Kardashian’s daughter.

Lisa Bloom, one of Chyna's attorneys, said the court imposed "very strong and enforceable orders” that barred Kardashian from coming near Chyna, cyberbullying her or posting anything about her online of a personal nature, including photos and videos.

“Revenge porn is a form of domestic abuse and it is also a crime in California and 38 other states. It is wrong," Bloom said. "We are just delighted about the victory we had this morning."

Robert Shapiro, Kardashian's attorney, said his client was voluntarily complying with the order and was most concerned with parenting his 9-month-old daughter. Kardashian did not appear in court​​​​​​​, but Shapiro spoke to the media on his behalf.

“I personally, on Mr. Kardashian’s behalf, apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days, and now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only, whatever’s in the best interest of this child,” Shapiro said.

Some legal experts have said the posts could be problematic because in 2013, California lawmakers passed a law penalizing what is known as “nonconsensual pornography.” A violation of the law is a misdemeanor resulting in up to six months in jail.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials, whose jurisdiction includes Kardashian’s residence, said they have not received any complaints about his postings. That would be required for any kind of investigation to begin. Attorneys for Kardashian did not return messages this week.

